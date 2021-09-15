DILWORTH -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team dropped a three-set decision on Tuesday night, falling in a sweep at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

The Rebels posted victories in each set by scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-19.

Individually for the Lumberjacks, Beth Bolte tallied six kills and three blocks, sharing the team lead in blocks with Elizabeth Oster. Jody Pemberton carded three aces, while Margie Anderson dished out 17 set assists.

The loss put an end to a modest two-game win streak for BHS. Now 3-3 on the season, Bemidji will return to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Moorhead.