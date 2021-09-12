INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team finished the UIndy Invite 0-4 with another pair of losses Saturday, Sept. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind., falling in straight sets to Cedarville 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and Northern Michigan 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.

In match one, junior Meeghan Dahlager led the Beavers (0-8) with 10 kills and six digs, while sophomore Rylie Bjerklie and fifth-year Anna Averkamp added eight and seven kills, respectively.

Three Beavers achieved double digits for digs, Madison Weyker with 14, Lauren Justesen with 11 and Maddi Siedenburg with 10.

Freshman setter Emily Wade had 25 assists.

In the final match of the tournament, none of the Beavers managed more than four kills as the team posted a .084 hitting efficiency.

Averkamp and Weyker led the defense with 11 digs each, and Wade finished with 19 assists.

Bemidji State opens its conference schedule Friday, Sept. 17, with a 6 p.m. match against Southwest Minnesota State before taking on Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, both at the BSU Gymnasium.

Cedarville 3, Bemidji State 0

CED 25 25 25

BSU 16 22 18

Northern Michigan 3, Bemidji State 0

NM 25 25 25

BSU 22 13 15