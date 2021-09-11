INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell in both of their matches at the UIndy Invite in Indianapolis, Ind., on Friday, Sept. 10, surrendering a 3-0 shutout to Wheeling before losing a 3-2 nailbiter to Missouri S&T to finish the day.

The Beavers (0-6) kept it close against Wheeling (3-3) in the day’s opening match, but ultimately fell short in each set, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23.

Fifth-year Anna Averkamp led the BSU attack with 15 kills, followed by sophomores Hallie Mertz, Rylie Bjerklie and Rilee Michaelson with eight, seven and six, respectively.

Bemidji High School alum and freshman Emily Wade racked up 36 assists in the effort, while sophomore Madison Weyker picked up 19 digs.

In the evening match, the Beavers took the first and fourth sets to force a fifth, but the Miners (5-1) took the final set for the win, 18-25, 25-20, 25-10, 22-25, 15-11.

Wade’s 44 assists helped Averkamp to 18 kills, Mertz to 15 and Bjerklie to 12.

Missouri S&T’s Payton Gannaway accounted for much of the Miners’ success, posting 22 kills, six aces and eight digs.

The Beavers wrap up the tournament with two more matches Saturday, Sept. 11. They open the action at 10 a.m. against Cedarville before returning at 2 p.m. to take on Northern Michigan.