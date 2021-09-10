BEMIDJI -- Alicia Kriens wanted to see her Bemidji High School volleyball team respond to adversity. She wanted to see them power through when a set or match wasn't going their way.

And while the Lumberjacks led almost the entire way against Thief River Falls Thursday night, they did so because they displayed the type of grit Kriens was looking for.

After taking a 6-0 lead in the first set, Bemidji (4-1) maintained that advantage for most of the set. But when Thief River Falls countered with a deluge of their own to tie the set at 21-21, the Lumberjacks buckled down and focused through extra points for a 27-25 win. That determination powered BHS through the next two sets to earn a 3-0 victory (27-25, 26-24, 25-15).

"To win in three, sweep in three, I mean, that's huge for us," Kriens said. "Usually we've been a team that has had to go the four or five, but for the girls to keep focused for those three full sets, awesome job."

It didn't get any easier for Bemidji in the second. The penultimate set was a tight one throughout, as though the Lumberjacks held onto the lead, the two teams tied four times, including at 24-24 to force extra points. But once again, BHS maintained its focus, relying on excellent kills by seniors Allie Lillquist and Kennedy Smith to close it out.

In the third, Bemidji finally pulled away. Despite dropping the first point and surrendering the lead for the only time in the match, BHS quickly recovered to tie and eventually took a 19-11 lead, forcing a Thief River Falls timeout. From there, the Lumberjacks hammered down, building the lead to clinch the set.

Kriens emphasized afterward how much she wants her players to encourage each other. She stressed that this is the key to unlock all of Bemidji's talent and potential on the volleyball court.

"We talked a lot about being a little bit more supportive of each other and making sure that we're recognizing each other for the efforts that we do," she said. "You know, just because Kennedy may get the kill, it's not all her kill. It comes from somewhere. And then making sure that we're giving those people that recognition so that they're feeling confident in what they're doing and knowing that what they're doing is making the difference.

"And I think really focusing on that in practice and really pushing it, you could hear them tonight. (For example), 'Hey Kate (Hildenbrand), that was a great pass,' you know, and really supporting and holding each other up. And I think it just really made them come together a little bit more as a team and make them feel more connected and giving them the confidence to come and win tonight in three."

Kriens said this year's team shares similarities with past teams she has coached with its propensity to be shy and quiet at times. But she admitted her knowledge of different players' personalities has helped tailor her teaching to each individual's unique traits.

"I think a lot of it just has to do with now that I've coached them for a while, knowing who's confident and who's not," she said. "And I know when they need to hear -- girls need to hear it, they need to know when they're doing a good job, they need to know it and especially coming from their peers. And girls just lifting each other up ... getting them to just be confident in each other, trust each other and be there for each other in not just a volleyball aspect. So we're really pushing them to be more connected outside of the volleyball court, which has obviously helped on the court."

It has indeed, as that chemistry powered the Lumberjacks to two big wins this week. Moving forward, Kriens hopes that chemistry and Bemidji's newfound fortitude in tough moments carries forward to future matches.

"I think (finishing the first two sets) was huge for us. Usually, that's where we fall apart," Kriens said. "Anytime it gets tight like that, we close our mouths, we quit talking. We play a little bit nervous, scared, like we don't trust each other.

"And tonight, we didn't do that. You know, that's one big step for us, to say, 'Hey, you know what? When we actually trust each other, when we really just lay it out there, look at what we can do.' And I think they actually believed in each other a lot tonight, and it showed coming into the first and second set."

BHS returns to the court at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Moorhead.