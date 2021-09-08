BEMIDIJI -- A 13-kill, 13-dig, five-ace night from Lumberjack senior Kennedy Smith led the Bemidji High School volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Park Rapids on Tuesday at BHS.

The Panthers started the night off with a 25-20 first set win, but it was all Jacks (2-2) from there, taking the next three 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.

“We started out a little bit slow in set one, but I think we really settled in starting with set two,” said BHS head coach Alicia Kriens. “We did a really good job of controlling the match in sets 2-4. We brought the energy. We just stayed really consistent, really focused, and just played really well together as a team.”

Everything came together for Smith, who posted a .571 hitting efficiency on the night and shared the team lead in aces in a match that Kriens said was the “best I think I’ve seen her play at the high school level.”

Junior Elizabeth Oster tallied a double digit kill count with 10, while senior Kate Hildenbrand and junior Beth Bolte followed with eight and seven, respectively.

Senior defensive specialist Lynsy Baumgart led the team with 17 digs, while her classmate Jody Pemberton posted 11.

On how the team progressed as the night went on, Kriens said they didn’t make any specific adjustments.

“We just talked about playing our game, not being so worried about all the little technical things and not worried about the score,” she said. “We were just focusing on playing our best and playing together.”

The Lumberjacks rounded up 19 total aces on the night.

“We served aggressive and did a nice job there,” Kriens said.

Bemidji hits the court again hosting Thief River Falls on Thursday, Sept. 9, at BHS.

Bemidji 3, Park Rapids 1

BHS 20 25 25 25

PR 25 15 18 11