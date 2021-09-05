BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team started its season off at the Yellowjacket Invitational Friday and Saturday on the campus of Montana State Billings, but were unable to leave with a win.

The Beavers were swept by South Dakota Mines and MSU Billings on Friday and Black Hills State on Saturday. In their final match of the weekend against Saint Martin's, they fell 3-1.

Against South Dakota Mines, BSU was unable to score more than 19 points in any set. The Beavers improved their set scores in the nightcap, totaling 22 points in the first. But BSU lost that set and failed to match the point total in subsequent sets.

On Saturday, the Beavers' performance was improved against Saint Martin's. BSU took the first set 30-28 after a hard-fought battle in extra points. But the Beavers were unable to build on their success, losing three straight sets thereafter.

Rylie Bjerklie and Anna Averkamp led BSU with nine kills each against Saint Martin's. Other top individual efforts included Bjerklie hitting .500 against MSU Billings and Emily Wade hitting .429 against Saint Martin's.

Bemidji State returns to the court Sept. 10-11 for the UIndy Invite on the campus of the University of Indianapolis.