DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team was a three-set victim on Thursday night.

Detroit Lakes topped the Lumberjacks 3-0, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18 for the sweep in Detroit Lakes.

Margie Anderson led BHS with 15 assists and three aces, while Kennedy Smith had 15 digs on the defensive end.

The loss drops Bemidji to 1-2 on the young season, while the Lakers improve to 1-1.

The Jacks return to action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to host Park Rapids at BHS.