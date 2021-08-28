HOPKINS -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team outlasted Winona Cotter in five sets Saturday at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins, taking the first, dropping sets two and three and battling back to win the fourth and fifth.

Bemidji’s 3-2 win (25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-6) was the Lumberjacks’ first of the season after a 3-1 loss to Alexandria on Thursday.

"It was a rough match,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We got to switch up our lineup quite a few times. But we definitely went through a lot of struggles that match. Just kind of struggled all over with the serve receive, with attacking, whatever. But in the end, the girls didn't give up. We ended up pulling out the win. So happy about that."

While the first four sets were evenly matched, with neither team totaling fewer than 19 points in any set, Bemidji (1-1) dominated the fifth, finishing off the Ramblers 15-6.

Top individual performers for the Lumberjacks included Beth Bolte with 15 kills on .289 hitting and Kate Hildenbrand with five aces. Kennedy Smith had 13 digs, and Bolte and Hildenbrand had two blocks each.

Bemidji will be back in action at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on the road against Detroit Lakes.