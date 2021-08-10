BURNSVILLE -- The Bemidji State volleyball team ranked 13th in arguably the toughest conference in Division II, as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released its preseason coaches’ poll on Monday.

Concordia-St. Paul topped the poll with 217 total points and 11 first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth (194 points) and St. Cloud State (192 points, three first-place votes) respectively followed in second and third. Northern State (174 points) and Winona State (169 points) also earned one first-place vote each.

The Beavers garnered 60 points in the poll, helping them tie for the program’s highest preseason ranking since 2012.

Additionally, junior middle blocker Samiya Jami was named BSU’s Player to Watch. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native appeared in 54 sets over 20 matches as a freshman in 2019, totalling 78 kills while hitting .146.

Bemidji State finished the 2019 season with a 7-21 record, the team’s most wins since 2016. The 2020 season was lost due to the pandemic.

The 2021 campaign begins with the Jacket Volleyball Classic in Billings, Mont., on Sept. 3-4.





2021 NSIC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1-Concordia-St. Paul 217; 2-Minnesota Duluth 194; 3-St. Cloud State 192; 4-Northern State 174; T5-Winona State 169; T5-Wayne State 169; 7-Southwest Minnesota State 147; 8-Augustana 137; T9-Minnesota State 109; T9-Upper Iowa 109; 11-Sioux Falls 82; 12-Minnesota State Moorhead 69; 13-Bemidji State 60; 14-Minnesota Crookston 40; 15-Minot State 32; 16-U-Mary 20.