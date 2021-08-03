BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer announced the addition of Steph Remley to the program’s coaching staff on Tuesday.

Remley joins BSU after serving as an assistant at St. Cloud State since the spring of 2020. During her tenure, the Huskies ranked as high as No. 9 nationally and went 9-1 during the 2021 spring season. Remley had a hand in practice planning, facilitating team activities, recruiting and video coordinating.

Prior to her time at SCSU, Remley was the head coach at Providence Academy in Plymouth from 2018 to 2019. She was also an assistant at St. Louis Park High School from 2015-17.

Remley is a graduate of Wayzata High School and St. Cloud State. She replaces Morgan Weidemann, who left the program after the 2020-21 academic year following a five-year tenure on Ulmer’s staff.

Bemidji State opens the season with the Jacket Volleyball Classic in Billings, Mont., from Sept. 3-4.