The schedule features nonconference tournaments in Billings, Mont., and Indianapolis, as well as five matches against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams and 10 home dates.

BSU will play its first match in nearly two years when the season opens Sept. 3-4 at the Jacket Volleyball Classic hosted by Montana State-Billings. Bemidji State will conclude nonconference play Sept. 10-11 at the University of Indianapolis Invite. Participants for the two tournaments have not yet been announced, but the Beavers will play four matches in each event.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play begins Sept. 17-18 as BSU hosts Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. The three-game homestand ends with a match against St. Cloud State on Sept. 21.

Bemidji State travels to Augustana and Wayne State for its first away matches of the NSIC schedule Sept. 24-25.

October features 10 matches, including a road contest at 2019 NSIC Tournament champion Concordia-St. Paul on Oct. 8 and a home match against 2019 NSIC regular-season champion Northern State on Oct. 15.

The Beavers will wrap up the regular season with five November matches, including the home finale Nov. 6 against Augustana. The regular season concludes Nov. 13 at Southwest Minnesota State.

The eight-team NSIC Tournament is set for Nov. 19-21 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BSU finished the 2019 season at 7-21 overall and 4-16 in the NSIC. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 BSU Volleyball Schedule

Sept. 3-4 Jacket Classic# TBA

Sept. 10-11 UIndy Invite^ TBA

Sept. 17 SW MINN. STATE 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 SIOUX FALLS 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 ST. CLOUD STATE 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Augustana 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Wayne State 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 UPPER IOWA 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 WINONA STATE 5 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Concordia-SP 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Minnesota State 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 NORTHERN STATE 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 MSU MOORHEAD 4 p.m.

Oct. 22 at U-Mary 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Minot State 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Minnesota Crookston 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 MINNESOTA DULUTH 4 p.m.

Nov. 2 at St. Cloud State 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 WAYNE STATE 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 AUGUSTANA 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Sioux Falls 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 at SW Minn. State 2 p.m.

Nov. 19-21 NSIC Tournament TBA

# at Billings, Mont.

^ at Indianapolis