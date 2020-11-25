It wasn’t supposed to end like this. How could it end like this?

For three years, Jenna Anderson produced dig after dig for the Bemidji High School volleyball team and simultaneously became the face of the Lumberjack defense. She climbed to 974 digs by the home stretch of her senior season and was one match away -- two tops -- from hitting quadruple digits when the statewide shutdown ended her career and left her reeling for answers.

And so Anderson will forever be stuck on the cusp of 1,000.

“I was literally one game away,” she said. “That was where it really sucks: how close I was and that I couldn’t get there.”

The 1,000-dig milestone is a monumental feat for any libero. It’s been on Anderson’s radar for years, and especially so ever since the finish line came into view.

First debuting as a sophomore, Anderson tallied 304 digs in 2018. She racked up 495 a year later, bringing her total to 799 entering a condensed senior season.

“In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘200 digs in a short season with no tournaments? That is going to be a huge feat,’” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “I wasn’t totally confident that she would be able to hit it. I’d say that was a very large goal.”

Anderson, though, believed it was one worth chasing.

“Every year, I progressed even more,” Anderson said. “I counted down the exact matches, how many I would need each set, and how many I would need each match. It was so doable to me. And then we hit a wall.”

She certainly would have gotten there if not for an unforgiving pandemic, if not for a worsening landscape just as she hit a groove, if not for a schedule that shook out wrong at just the wrong time.

“We figured that we would have another game. We were all hoping for that,” Anderson said. “Them being like, ‘Nope, you don’t get a game.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, shoot. I’m done forever.’”

‘She runs it back there’

At the start of the 2018 season, Anderson showed up to practice wide-eyed and wide open to whatever came her way.

“I didn’t know anybody my sophomore year,” she said. “I really had to step up and create friends, even though they were two, three years older than me. I had to play my part, and I had to jump in there.”

She led the team in digs that year.

Then came 2019, when Anderson nearly hit 500 digs by averaging over 17 per match. The Lumberjacks also won a playoff game for the first time in three years.

“Alicia believed in me, and I took it and ran with it,” Anderson said.

As a senior, Anderson blossomed into a leader who led by example and dove for countless highlight-worthy saves like it was nothing. A ball screaming toward the floor often met its match whenever it sailed in Anderson’s direction.

“She’s played such a huge role for us,” Kriens said. “It becomes so natural for her to take everything and the girls don’t realize how much extra work Jenna does without them knowing. It’s a huge spot to replace for next year. She’s been our best passer, our best defender. She’s been the loudest one in the back court. She runs it back there.”

Anderson entered her senior season 201 digs shy of 1,000. Bemidji had 14 games scheduled, plus a pending postseason that had yet to be determined. It was going to be a sprint, not a marathon.

“As the season started, things were a little bit slow,” Kriens said. “Nine digs, another nine digs, 10 digs. Nothing huge. And then, all of a sudden, we hit the halfway point and the last few games we had, she was at 27 digs, 33 digs, 22 digs. She just amped it up on her side.

“All of a sudden, we’re right there looking at the numbers, thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, Jenna, you’re 26 digs away.’”

BHS defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice twice in a home doubleheader on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Anderson put up 26 digs in the finale. The Jacks then had a Tuesday, Nov. 17, game canceled due to COVID-19 positives within the St. Cloud Tech program, and so they had a week off before returning to action at Fergus Falls on Saturday, Nov. 21.

But that was the day Gov. Tim Walz announced as the first of a four-week shutdown to combat the spread of the virus. His executive order, in part, put a stop to all high school sports.

“On Saturday, we played and had a really good day,” Anderson said. “A couple days later, you realize that you’ll never step on the court again.

“And not being with my teammates (is difficult). Having to be by myself in my room and finding out on Twitter basically that you’re done, you’re not playing anymore, that’s probably the hardest part.”

Saying goodbye to Lumberjack blue

As Anderson learns how to move on, reality sets it.

She’s taken off her No. 2 uniform for the final time, which is a bitter rite of passage all high school athletes must one day endure. But most don’t have to do it like this.

“Knowing I won’t put the jersey on again is super hard to go through,” she said. “… Our season was weird, and it was unpredictable. I just hope the younger girls understand, when they are seniors, to play every game like it’s their last.”

Her teammates have supported their 1,000-dig libero anyway. They celebrated Anderson through a poster, a gift and assurances that she would have reached the milestone if the season had been just one day longer.

“Jenna is a fireball,” Kriens said. “She’s worked her tail off. She surprises me every time. I love her energy, and she strives for these huge goals. She was so close. I can’t even imagine the thoughts and the feelings going through her, but it was very cool to see her team rally around her and support her.”

Thankfully, Anderson’s volleyball career won’t end here. She’s narrowing down her college choices and hopes to commit to a program soon. She’s got 974 reasons why college coaches are after her.

And that’s just it: A milestone like 1,000 digs may be bright and shiny, but it’s not a prerequisite for a successful future or a measuring stick for influence at the high school level. Those things aren’t measured in numbers.

Perhaps it wasn’t supposed to end like this, but Anderson leaves the program with the confidence that her legacy won’t.

“With COVID and everything, I just hope the younger girls really understand that you can’t take anything for granted,” she said. “I worked hard out of the gym, and I pushed myself harder so I could get better. And I know that’s what they know me for.”