BEMIDJI -- When the Bemidji High School volleyball team showed up to practice on Wednesday, they didn’t know if it would be their last.

So they partied like it was.

“Yesterday, we turned the music on, they got to play a bunch of games, just laugh, be together and be a team. We ordered pizza at the end,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “It was just a great way to end. Now knowing what we know, that that was officially the last one, I think we ended on the right note.”

The Lumberjacks embraced a season that was never guaranteed to begin with, a painful truth evidenced by Wednesday night’s news that prep sports are shutting down come Saturday to slow the spread of COVID-19. Unceremoniously, that marked the end of Bemidji’s delicate season.

“I talked to the girls at practice, and we understood where we were at, what the options were,” Kriens said. “As much as it sucks to end like this, with no kind of closure… we tried to make the best of it and say, ‘You know what, we got a lot more games than we thought. Let’s be thankful for the season that we did get.’”

BHS finishes the shortened year with a 3-7 record, but that masks a number of accomplishments throughout the year. The team didn’t miss any games due to coronavirus positives within its own program, senior Emily Wade reached 1,000 set assists in her career and the team ended the season on two straight wins -- a rarity for nearly every team in a normal year.

“We made the strides we needed to make, and we ended on our best note, which is what the whole goal of the season was,” Kriens said. “Whether there was a section match or not, we ended on a high note. That’s all I was asking for all year. We showed a lot of progress, a lot of growth, and hopefully we can continue that into next year.”

On the stats page, Allie Lillquist headlined the attack in 2020 with a team-high 83 kills and a team-high .224 hitting percentage. Kennedy Smith (73 kills), Beth Bolte (68) and Kate Hildenbrand (65) followed suit, with most of their opportunities coming off of Wade’s 262 assists. Wade (14) and Jody Pemberton (11) also hit double-digit aces on the service line. Defensively, Jenna Anderson racked up 175 digs, and Bolte tallied 18 blocks at the net.

More than anything, however, Kriens was impressed by her team’s flexibility.

“I’m very proud of their resilience,” she said. “Coming into a season and not knowing what to expect, not having anything normal… they came in just very open-minded and willing to learn.

“Those girls have been super resilient and understanding the entire season. And they were yesterday, too. That shows a lot of character, and it’s very big of them on their part.”

The Jacks graduate four seniors in Emma Huberty, Taylor Waukazo, Anderson and Wade. It won’t be easy saying goodbye, especially under these circumstances.

“It’s hard. I hurt for the girls,” Kriens said. “(Volleyball) just means so much to them, and especially my seniors, it being their last year. We talk about how you never know when it’s going to be your last game. And we didn’t know. I feel for them, I hurt for them. I know that they really would have wanted one more, but the decision is not ours to make.”

No, the Bemidji High School volleyball team can’t tame coronavirus numbers or influence executive orders or dodge state mandates. But the Lumberjacks could decide for themselves how to finish the season on their own terms.

“We ended on just having fun, being together,” Kriens said. “We played and enjoyed something that we all love.”