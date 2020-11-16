BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team has penciled in some tweaks to the schedule.

The Lumberjacks have a new date for their postponed match against Fergus Falls. BHS will now travel to Fergus to play the Otters at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The match was originally scheduled for early November but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

A home match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Nov. 17, has also been called off due to COVID-19. Additionally, playing twice against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday, Nov. 14, served as a replacement of Bemidji making a road trip to Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Jacks are currently 3-7 and have Fergus Falls (Nov. 21), St. Cloud Tech (Nov. 23) and Willmar (Nov. 24) remaining on the regular season calendar. The Willmar match is the only remaining home game.