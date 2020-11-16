BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team has penciled in some tweaks to the schedule.

The Lumberjacks have a new date for their postponed match against Fergus Falls. BHS will now travel to Fergus to play the Otters at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The match was originally scheduled for early November but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

A home match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Nov. 17, has also been called off due to COVID-19. Additionally, playing twice against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday, Nov. 14, served as a replacement of Bemidji making a road trip to Sauk Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Jacks are currently 3-7 and have Fergus Falls (Nov. 21), St. Cloud Tech (Nov. 23) and Willmar (Nov. 24) remaining on the regular season calendar. The Willmar match is the only remaining home game.

Newsletter signup for email alerts