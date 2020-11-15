The Lumberjacks shook off a six-match losing streak behind two victories against Sauk Rapids-Rice in a doubleheader at the BHS Gymnasium.

“It felt pretty awesome because we finally put it all together and played together,” junior Allie Lillquist said. “We used more of the things we learned at practice and played with each other instead of looking at each other to do things.”

Bemidji prevailed handily in the opener, sweeping 3-0 behind set scores of 25-15, 25-9, 25-22. After a junior varsity match served as the intermission, the second varsity match of the day played out tighter. Nevertheless, the Jacks finally silenced the Storm rally and hung on for a 3-1 win by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25.

“The girls showed real resiliency there at the end,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said of the second match. “We were tired. You could tell they were being a little bit slow. We said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to dig deep.’ This set is the one we would have crumbled on normally. … But they kept their cool and played hard.”

Kriens was impressed with the way her team started the afternoon, which included a defensive showcase from Beth Bolte on the block and a whopping .583 hitting percentage from Lillquist on the attack. But, more than that, Kriens was excited about the gut-check from Bemidji (3-7) in the finale.

“It says a lot about their personality and the kind of team we are,” she said. “First match, we came out and pretty much dominated the first two sets, and the third set still. We played hard and played a good match. We knew, coming out in the second match, that things were going to be a little tougher.”

In the opening set, the Lumberjacks broke from a 20-20 tie with four straight points -- highlighted by kills from Lillquist and Jody Pemberton. That was enough to set up a 25-22 win, and BHS carried the momentum forward.

Once Emily Wade kicked off the second set with an ace, Pemberton took over. She had a kill and then three straight aces as part of a 5-1 start, and she tallied four more kills as part of a 7-0 run that set Bemidji in front 20-11. It was all but decided from there as Lillquist clinched a 25-17 win through a kill.

“They closed a lot more in the second game,” Lillquist said of the Sauk Rapids-Rice block. “We were just a little bit smarter about hitting around it and seeing the hole. And our back row helped a lot in telling us where the block was so we could hit around it.”

A flat third set sputtered into a 25-20 loss, and the Jacks’ waning energy creeped into the fourth.

BHS trailed for much of it, but they stuck around just enough to give themselves a shot. And, ultimately, as Lillquist noted: “We finally said enough was enough.”

Tied at 25, Kate Hildenbrand fired down a kill for the edge, and an error from the Storm (2-7) did them in on match point.

“I liked our competitiveness,” Kriens said. “In the past, we’ve been that team that’s coming from behind all the time. We do have a few things to fix… but overall, I’m happy with the way we came out nice and strong and continued to hold that lead.”

Over the two matches, Lillquist put up a team-high 23 kills behind 15 in the finale at a .344 clip. Pemberton added 21 kills, including 17 in match two at a .279 showing, and had half of the team’s 18 total aces. Wade distributed 67 assists, and defensively, Jenna Anderson had 36 digs to pair with Bolte’s six blocks.

Bemidji’s Tuesday, Nov. 17, home match against St. Cloud Apollo has been canceled, so next on the calendar is a 7 p.m. road trip to Willmar on Tuesday, Nov. 24.