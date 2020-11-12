BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer announced four newcomers to the program during the early signing period.

Outside hitters Ashley Crowl and Micalyn Trihus, middle blocker Lauren Sitter and setter Emily Wade are set to enter the program next fall.

Crowl was named to the All-Northwest Suburban Conference Team in 2019 for Centennial High School, and the Lino Lakes native is also a three-year letterwinner in volleyball.

Trihus, a Blooming Prairie native, is a five-time letterwinner for the Awesome Blossoms. She has the school record with 34 kills in a match and, on the AAU circuit, has helped her team to two consecutive third-place finishes at AAU Nationals.

Sitter has lettered four times at Germantown (Wis.) High School, and she was an all-conference honorable mention pick and team MVP in 2019.

Wade is a Bemidji native who has lettered four times for the Lumberjacks. She is a two-time member of the All-Section 8-3A Team, and she signed her National Letter of Intent five assists shy of 1,000 in her career.

The Beavers have been held off the floor this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, BSU went 7-21 in 2019, tied for the program’s most wins since 2010.