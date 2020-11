BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team won't take on Fergus Falls as scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 5.

BHS announced Wednesday morning that the Otters have postponed the match due to one positive COVID-19 case within the program. BHS hopes to find a makeup date, "but time is running out" on the season, Bemidji activities director Troy Hendricks said.

The Lumberjacks (1-5) are next scheduled to host Sartell-St. Stephen at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, inside the BHS Gymnasium.