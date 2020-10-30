ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team started strong, but couldn’t fend off Alexandria in a 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-10) road loss Thursday night.

Each side battled back and forth throughout the first three sets in a closely contested match.

“I think we made some strides tonight. The first three sets I thought were pretty good,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We knew it was going to be tough. I thought we played pretty even, pretty focused, and then the fourth set obviously things just kind of fell apart and we couldn’t reel it back in.”

Tied at 18-all, the Lumberjacks closed the first set on a 7-4 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

BHS charged out to a 9-6 advantage in set two thanks to a 6-0 run. The Cardinals, however, answered with a 12-4 run to move ahead 18-13. A couple of miscues helped Bemidji pull ahead 21-20, only for the home side to regain its composure for a 25-22 win.

The third set played out similarly as the first two as neither team could muster much of a lead. The Jacks owned a 13-12 advantage before the score was knotted up four more times. Level at 17-all, the Cardinals capped the set on an 8-2 run to move ahead 2-1 in the match.

Alexandria took control early in the fourth set, riding a 12-1 run to clinch the victory in the match.

Bemidji fell to 1-4 with the loss, while the Cardinals moved to 2-2.

Allie Lillquist and Kate Hildenbrand led the Jacks with eight and seven kills, respectively. Emily Wade totaled 25 set assists and three aces to lead the team, while adding 12 digs.

Elsewhere on defense, Jenna Anderson posted a team-high 16 digs, while Elizabeth Oster contributed three blocks.

BHS will be back on its home court to face Brainerd at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.