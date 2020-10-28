A disappointing first-set loss was manageable for the Bemidji High School volleyball team, but Moorhead denied BHS with three straight blocks during a pivotal stretch in the second set. That turned the tide and buried the Lumberjacks 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18) on Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

“The energy thing wasn’t there,” Bemidji head coach Alicia Kriens said. “The first set, we played well. We hung right there, and that’s how we were expecting this entire match to go. It was going to be a cutthroat match. We just folded in the second set and never pulled out of it.”

The night featured the two schools that have combined to win the past 10 Section 8-3A championships, including the latest five from the visitors. But the marquee matchup was marred by bad communication and a bad touch from BHS (1-3), and the Spuds (4-2) exploited it for everything they could.

“Losses are good for reflecting,” Kriens said. “When you win a match, you don’t really go back and say, ‘OK, let me go back and pick out all the things I did wrong.’ … I really hope our girls go back and say, ‘Hey, I can do this better.’”

In a tight first set, the Jacks called timeout after slipping into a 17-13 deficit. Bemidji fought back, ultimately tying things up at 21-all. But a Moorhead kill, a double tap against BHS and two Lumberjack attack errors spoiled the comeback in a closing 4-0 Spuds run.

And the night changed for good early in the second set.

Bemidji had a 7-5 advantage off an Emily Wade kill, but the Spuds won the next 10 points. Back-to-back-to-back blocks -- the first from Rosie Anderson and then two straight from Bryn Stumo -- zapped the energy out of the already sparse, socially distanced gym.

“It’s definitely hard, trying to get their confidence and build that back up,” Kriens said. “But also trying to get them to understand that we can’t let that stuff happen. We need to stop that (run) before we even get to that point. I don’t know that we’re quite realizing how many points we’re giving away at a certain time.”

Sam Zimmerman also took flight for Moorhead offensively. The St. Cloud State commit led a high-flying attack that produced a 25-16 score by the end of the second set.

The Lumberjacks quickly got down 10-3 in the third set. Though they tightened things back up within three, the deficit grew once again, and this time into a 21-10 hole. A final attack error was the last nail in the coffin of a 25-18 loss.

“Right now, we’re not making those split decisions,” Kriens said of adjusting to the opposing block. “We’re choosing (where to hit) before we even see what’s going to happen. I think it comes down to them being more mentally prepared and learning from all of those mistakes.”

Six kills from Kennedy Smith were tops for BHS on the night. Emily Wade had nine set assists and three aces, while Jenna Anderson had nine digs on the defensive end. As a team, the Lumberjacks hit -0.013.

Bemidji will aim to correct course with a 7 p.m. matchup at Alexandria on Thursday, Oct. 29.