WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team ultimately didn’t have an answer for Willmar on Thursday night, falling in a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-21.

Facing off against the undefeated Cardinals (4-0), the Lumberjacks (1-2) held their own for stretches of the match despite the tall lineup fielded by the home side.

“That’s probably the best match we’ve played all season,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We did a lot of really good things.”

Bemidji challenged a potent Willmar attack at the net.

“Our blockers did a really nice job of getting hands on a lot of balls and really slowing it down for our defense, and just getting some really great blocks at crucial times,” Kriens said. “Defensively, we stayed super scrappy and did a really nice job offensively. Our girls were up there taking big swings and being smart with the ball. We had a plan going in and I think, for the most part, we did a good job of executing some of those things and we can only go up from here.”

BHS, however, was unable to stop the Cardinals’ long runs. Willmar ended the first set on a 7-3 run to clinch the win, and similarly capped the second set on a 14-2 run after Bemidji drew to within two points at 11-9.

The Lumberjacks started strong in the third set and took a 10-6 lead as they attempted to become the first team this season to defeat Willmar in a set. The Cardinals had other plans, embarking on a 6-0 run to assume a 12-10 lead. Bemidji hung close the rest of the way, but couldn’t close the gap in time as the home side sealed its fourth 3-0 win of the year.

Kate Hildenbrand totaled five kills and three blocks to pace BHS. Emily Wade posted 16 assists and 11 digs to lead the team in those categories.

The Lumberjacks will be back at home for their next match against Moorhead at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.