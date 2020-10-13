ST. CLOUD -- In action for the first time in nearly a year, the Bemidji High School volleyball team dropped its season opener 3-1 (25-20, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23) on the road Monday night at St. Cloud Apollo.

After coming up short in their first two sets, the Lumberjacks (0-1) took set three by 11 points -- the largest margin of any set on the night.

“I think we definitely had some jitters going into the game,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We did not look like ourselves on the court for the first two sets. We had a lot of violations and other things to start off the match. But we came out the third set and really owned it and looked like ourselves and started to play like we were a team.”

Ultimately, the Eagles (1-1) held off Bemidji in the fourth set by two to seal their first win of the year.

“Going into the fourth we still played pretty well. Just had a few glitches in there,” Kriens said. “For a first game, we got all of that stuff out of the way. Hopefully our next game can come out with the fire we did for the third set of this match.”

Kennedy Smith led the team with nine kills and four aces, while Beth Bolte tallied eight kills.

Defensively, Jenna Anderson recorded a team-high 28 digs. Allie Lillquist, Elizabeth Oster and Kate Hildenbrand each totaled two blocks.

The Lumberjacks’ season opener was originally supposed to be last Thursday until a positive COVID-19 case on Sauk Rapids-Rice forced the match to be postponed. A season that had already been delayed until October was put on hold a few more days.

“Without being able to play last week, I think it could’ve added a little bit of extra excitement,” Kriens said of Monday’s opener. “We had a lot of adrenaline. I think all of that kind of played a part into how we started the match a little bit. We started a little bit out of control I think and really not just as focused as we have been with practice and things just because of the excitement.”

BHS will finally have the opportunity to play on its home court Thursday, Oct. 15, when St. Cloud Tech rolls into town for a 7 p.m. contest. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the match.

“I’m glad that we got this out of the way, but home matches are always fun,” Kriens said. “We’re excited to have our family and parents there to be able to watch and support the girls. They’re looking forward to it.”