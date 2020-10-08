With updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, the MSHSL posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 8, that a limited number of fans will now be allowed to attend indoor activities in person, effective immediately.

No fans had been allowed to attend indoor activities in school facilities this fall due to the higher risk of contracting the coronavirus indoors during gatherings.

Girls swimming and diving had been the only indoor MSHSL sport going on until volleyball was added back to the fall season. A full slate of volleyball games will get going across the state tonight, Oct. 8. A maximum of 250 spectators have been allowed to attend outdoor activities on school facilities all fall.

The Bemidji High School volleyball team was scheduled to begin its season tonight, Thursday, but its opener against Sauk Rapids-Rice was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case from SRR. The Lumberjacks will instead open the year at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Cloud Apollo and be at home for the first time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, against St. Cloud Tech.

The BHS girls swimming and diving team will host the Section 8A meet in two weeks, with the diving meet scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, and the swimming meet scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Under the Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, schools must require advanced reservations or pre-sale tickets to events.

Fans will not be allowed to walk up and make impromptu purchases of tickets. Names, a phone number, and/or email address must be collected as part of the reservation so that quick notification can be done if an individual contracts COVID-19.

Each group or team at an indoor event is allowed up to a total allocation of two spectators per participant, though some smaller venues may allow for only one spectator or less per participant. Spectators must be separated by six feet between households/spectator groups and the event spaces cannot exceed 25% of total capacity. No venue may exceed 250 spectators at any event.

For indoor events where 12 feet can’t be maintained between the athletes and the fans, athletes must be included in the total capacity count. If spectators and the athletes can be clearly separated by 12 feet, the athletes do not need to be included in the total capacity count.

Schools must also establish staggered arrival and entry times with spectators to limit the chance of congregating. With this announcement coming Thursday morning, it is not guaranteed that every school will be able to accommodate spectators on such short notice for events taking place Thursday night.

These rules apply to all indoor sports, concerts, plays, competitions, performances and any other similar events that have spectators in school buildings.