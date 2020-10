BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team’s season opener against Sauk Rapids-Rice that had been scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed. Sauk Rapids-Rice has had a confirmed positive COVID-19 case on the team and will not travel for Thursday’s match.

The Lumberjacks had been set to open the 2020 season Thursday along with other volleyball teams across the state. They will instead wait until Monday, Oct. 12, to open the year with a trip to St. Cloud Apollo for a 7 p.m. match.