BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team completed its 2020 signing class with the commitment of Madeline Siedenburg, head coach Kevin Ulmer announced Thursday. She has signed a National Letter of Intent and plans to join the team this fall.

Siedenburg will join the Beavers from Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wis., where she was part of a team that qualified for its first state tournament in program history in 2019 and finished third on the team with 153 kills. She was also an all-conference basketball player and a state track and field qualifier in the high jump.

Siedenburg is the eighth member of BSU’s incoming freshman class, along with Taylor Birr, Rylie Bjerklie, Meghan Heggelund, Lauren Justesen, Hallie Mertz, Rilee Michaelson and Madison Weyker, who each committed to the team early in the signing period.