BEMIDJI -- Head coach Kevin Ulmer announced the 2020 schedule for the Bemidji State volleyball team on Friday.

The Beavers will open the season at the Montana State Billings Tournament Sept. 4-5 where they’ll meet the host Yellowjackets, South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State and St. Martin’s University. BSU will conclude nonconference play Sept. 11-12 at the Wildcat Invite to square off with host Northern Michigan, Walsh University, Texas A&M International and Lake Superior State.

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play begins Sept. 18-19 with Bemidji State hosting Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls. The Beavers will close out the home slate Nov. 6-7 against Wayne State and Augustana before road matches Nov. 13-14 at Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State.

The NSIC Tournament will be held Nov. 20-22 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

BSU returns 10 letter winners from the 2019 season when the team finished 7-21 and tied for the most wins during Ulmer’s tenure as coach. Seven freshmen are set to join the squad for the 2020 season.





2020 BSU Volleyball Schedule

Sept. 4 SD Mines^ 11 a.m.

Sept. 4 MSU Billings^ 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 Black Hills St.^ noon

Sept. 5 St. Martin’s^ 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 Northern Michigan# 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 Walsh# 5 p.m.

Sept. 12 Tex. A&M Int’l# 11 a.m.

Sept. 12 Lake Superior# 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 SW MINN. ST.* 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 SIOUX FALLS* 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 ST. CLOUD ST.* 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Augustana* 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Wayne St.* TBA

Oct. 2 UPPER IOWA* 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 WINONA ST.* noon

Oct. 9 at Concordia-SP* 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 at MSU-Mankato* 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 NORTHERN ST.* 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 MSU-MOORHEAD* 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 at U-Mary* 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Minot St.* 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 at UM Crookston* 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 UM DULUTH* 4 p.m.

Nov. 3 at St. Cloud St.* 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 WAYNE ST.* 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 AUGUSTANA* 1 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Sioux Falls* 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 at SW Minn. St.* 2 p.m.

Nov. 20 NSIC Tourney TBA

Nov. 21 NSIC Tourney TBA

Nov. 22 NSIC Tourney TBA

^ denotes Montana State Billings Tourney

# denotes Wildcat Invite (Marquette, Mich.)

* denotes NSIC contest