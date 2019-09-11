The Bemidji JO Volleyball 14U Power Team went 5-2 last weekend and won the consolation bracket playing up in the 15U Classic Division at the Big City Luau Tournament in St. Paul. The 15U age division had a total of 85 participating teams. Pictured (from left) in the top row are coach Kelli Auer, Kalli Gerdes, Saige Gjovik, Anna Frenzel and coach Courtney Fox. In the bottom row are Mollie Rupp, Elena Peterson, Chesney Gladen, Ella Klovstad and Margie Anderson. Not pictured are Brooklyn Saiger and Jordan Pemberton. (Submitted photo)