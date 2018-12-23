ST. PAUL -- No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul handed the Bemidji State volleyball team a season-ending 3-0 loss on Saturday in St. Paul.

The Beavers fell by 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17 scores in the regular season finale. The defeat finalizes BSU’s record at 7-21 overall and 4-16 within Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

Though Bemidji State lost its final six matches of the season, the Beavers still picked up their most conference victories since 2015 and tied for their most overall wins since 2010.

On Saturday, Julie Touchett paced the offense with eight kills, and Maddie Mackinac tallied all 21 of BSU’s set assists and recorded a team-high eight digs. Bemidji State hit .093 on the day compared to .377 for the Golden Bears (22-7, 16-4 NSIC).

The Beavers graduate three seniors in Kelli Auer, Emma Hallmann and Touchett.