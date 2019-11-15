MANKATO -- The Bemidji State volleyball team suffered its fourth sweep in its past five matches on Friday, losing by 25-15, 25-16 and 25-15 set scores against Minnesota State in Mankato.

The loss makes five in a row for the Beavers, who fall to 7-20 on the season and 4-15 within Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. The first four defeats in the skid all came against ranked opponents, and things didn’t get easier against a Mavericks team receiving votes in the national poll.

Julie Touchett led BSU on the stat sheet with eight kills and a .316 hitting percentage. Maddie Mackinac distributed 22 set assists on the night, and Kelli Auer recorded three service aces. On the defensive end, Emma Hallmann piled up 14 digs.

Bemidji State will close its season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, against No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul in St. Paul.