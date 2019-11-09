BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team wrapped up the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, losing 3-0 to No. 22 Upper Iowa at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Peacocks (19-7, 11-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) bounced the Beavers (7-19, 4-14 NSIC) by set scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-16.

Bemidji State was ahead early -- by as many as five at 16-11 and as late as 21-20 -- but Upper Iowa stormed back to take the opening set. BSU had just two more leads on the day, at 1-0 and 3-2 in the third set, but the Peacocks ran away with the sweep nonetheless.

Anna Averkamp tallied 11 kills while hitting .381 for the Beavers, both team highs. Maddie Mackinac finished with 28 set assists, and Becky Schoeder had 11 digs to lead the defensive efforts. BSU hit .129 on the day, compared to .354 for Upper Iowa.

Bemidji State will wrap up its season next weekend on the road, facing Minnesota State at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Mankato and Concordia-St. Paul at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in St. Paul.