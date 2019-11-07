BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell 3-0 at the hands of No. 16 Winona State on Friday night, losing by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16 inside the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (7-18, 4-13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) had just one lead on the day. They went ahead 8-7 in the second set and carried it up to a 15-14 edge, but they couldn’t turn in a set win in the sweep.

Anna Averkamp and Haley Stolt paced the attack with nine kills apiece while hitting .444 and .350, respectively. Maddie Mackinac tallied 27 set assists, and Emma Hallmann put up 11 digs. The Warriors (19-6, 11-6 NSIC) outhit BSU .314 to .165 on the match.

Bemidji State will wrap up its home portion of the season with a senior day match against No. 22 Upper Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the BSU Gymnasium.