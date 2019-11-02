BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team suffered a quick fate Saturday afternoon, falling 3-0 to No. 11 St. Cloud State at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers (7-16, 4-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) answered a 13-1 SCSU run in the first set, which had them in an 18-6 deficit, with a 10-1 run of their own to claw back within 21-20. But a 25-22 loss to open the match was as close as they would come.

The Huskies (19-4, 11-4 NSIC) finished off the sweep by 25-17 and 25-14 scores, snapping Bemidji State’s modest two-match winning streak.

BSU hit .183 on the day, compared to .341 for St. Cloud State. Anna Averkamp led the attack with seven kills, while Julie Touchett tallied six at a .294 clip. Emma Hallmann paced the defensive efforts with a team-high 13 digs, and Maddie Mackinac recorded 10 digs alongside 28 set assists.

The Beavers swing back into action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a road match at Minnesota Duluth.