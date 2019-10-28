CROOKSTON -- The Bemidji State volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win at Minnesota Crookston on Thursday, overcoming a first-set loss to take the match in four.

The win also marks No. 7 on the season for BSU, which ties the program’s most since 2016. One more would be its most since 2010.

The Golden Eagles (4-18, 2-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) took the first set 25-22, but then the Beavers (7-15, 4-10 NSIC) stormed back.

BSU shot ahead 4-0 in the second set, and after a slim 11-10 advantage, Bemidji State ran away with 14 of the final 17 points for the 25-13 decision. The Beavers took their first lead of the night by winning the third set, which Haley Stolt finished with a kill at 25-21.

And in the fourth set, BSU pulled away late once again. UMC kept close at 18-15, but Bemidji State rallied for seven of the night’s final nine points as 25-17 victors.

Julie Touchett finished with a team-high 13 kills while hitting .458. Stolt finished with a dozen kills herself, and Becky Schroeder added a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs. Emma Hallmann paced the Beavers with 18 digs, while Maddie Mackinac did the same through 42 set assists. Kelli Auer recorded three aces, as well.

Bemidji State will have a shot at its first three-game winning streak within NSIC play since 2007 when it hosts No. 11 St. Cloud State at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.