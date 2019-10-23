BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell in straight sets to Augustana on Friday, falling 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-14) at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers hit just .098 on the match, compared to .245 for Augie, which resulted in 30 kills and 19 errors on the match for Bemidji State.

Julie Touchett powered the attack individually, posting a match-high 10 kills off a .364 percentage, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Vikings (13-8, 6-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) from leading nearly wire-to-wire all night.

BSU (5-15, 2-10 NSIC) forced ties at 15-15, 16-16 and 17-17 in the first set, then ties of 14-14 and 21-21 in the second set. But the Beavers never led in the match and Augustana walked out with the sweep.

Maddie Mackinac posted 24 set assists for Bemidji State, while Haley Stolt also reached double digits in the digs column with 10. Kelli Auer led BSU with three aces, as well.

The Beavers will turn around to face No. 8 Wayne State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the BSU Gymnasium.