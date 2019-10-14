SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Becky Schroeder posted her second double-double of the season with 11 kills and 17 digs, but the Bemidji State volleyball team was swept (33-31, 25-16, 25-21) in a road match at Sioux Falls.

The Beavers (5-14, 2-9 NSIC) led 22-17 late in the first set before the Cougars (14-6, 6-5 NSIC) stormed back to force extra points in a 33-31 win. USF closed out the match with a pair of wins to complete the sweep.

BSU hit .158 as a team with 38 kills, while Sioux Falls hit .326 with 57 kills.

Julie Touchett and Haley Stolt each tallied eight kills to follow Schroeder. Defensively, Emma Hallmann recorded 13 digs and Touchett totaled four blocks.

Bemidji State will return home next weekend for a two-game set against Augustana and Wayne State, Oct. 25-26.