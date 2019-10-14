The Lumberjacks lost 25-13, 14-25, 15-5 to Stewartville and 25-23, 25-18 to Stillwater in pool play to start the day. From there, BHS fell 25-19, 25-18 to Bethlehem Academy before salvaging the day by beating Winona 25-22, 25-20.

“It didn’t go as clean as I would have liked,” Bemidji head coach Alicia Kriens said. “Our offense didn’t produce as much as they have been in the past few games. That was kind of a bummer. We serve received very well, but for some reason we couldn’t convert to put the kill away. It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for.”

Individually on the stat page, Taylor Wade had 20 kills on the tournament alongside 17 from Emily Wade and 16 from Ashley Hofstad. Emily Wade also had 46 set assists to go along with 17 from Anikka Takkunen, while Taylor Wade and Hofstad each tallied four assists.

Defensively, Jenna Anderson posted 37 digs, which Hofstad complemented with 34 of her own. Elizabeth Oster racked up five blocks, as well.

The results drop BHS to 12-15 to finish the regular season with the Section 8-3A Tournament on the horizon. Section seedings will come out Sunday, Oct. 20, and first-round matches will commence on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the high seeds.

“We talked about this a little bit at the end of the tournament: Now that the regular season is wrapped up, throw it out the window because it’s basically a new season now,” Kriens said. “Where do you want to be? Wednesday you play, and either you can continue on and play, or you’re done with volleyball for the season. You need to make a choice. Now’s a time to really step up.”