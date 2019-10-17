MARSHALL -- The Bemidji State volleyball team was swept by No. 12 Southwest Minnesota State 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-16) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match Friday night.

Becky Schroeder led the Beavers (5-13, 2-8 NSIC) with eight kills and Julie Touchett hit a team-high .273 with four kills. The team managed to only hit .130 for the match, while the Mustangs (12-5, 7-2 NSIC) hit .284. Maddie Mackinac posted 21 set assists for BSU.

Defensively, the Beavers recorded only one team block and allowed 56 kills. Emma Hallmann posted a team-leading 17 digs and Mackinac added 10 to earn the double-double.

Bemidji State will take on Sioux Falls in a road contest at 4 p.m. Saturday.