DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team made quick work of Duluth East on Tuesday, beating the Greyhounds in three sets on the road.

“We did really well. We executed well on the things we talked about in practice,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We served aggressive with 12 aces on the night, and we just played really consistent volleyball. We kept our energy up.”

The Lumberjacks (11-12) posted scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-10 to seal the sweep.

Jenna Anderson finished with 14 digs and four aces, and Ashley Hofstad had two blocks. Emily Wade and Taylor Wade each had eight kills, while Emily had 15 assists, as well.

Bemidji will next take part in the Chaska Invitational, starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, against Stewartville and Stillwater within pool play.