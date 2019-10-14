BEMIDJI -- Julie Touchett had a record-breaking defensive day for the Bemidji State volleyball team on Tuesday.

The senior middle blocker broke the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record -- and set two new program-bests, to boot -- for blocks in a single match. Touchett tallied 14 (8s-6a) during a 3-0 loss to No. 7 Minnesota Duluth at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Verona, Wis., native surpassed the NSIC record of 13, owned by Kellan Flynn of Sioux Falls (2015) and Tarrin Beller of Wayne State (2018).

Touchett also shattered the 18-year-old program record of 11 blocks, set by Nicole McDougall in 2001 and tied by Christa Anderson in 2004. Touchett’s eight solo blocks is a new program benchmark, as well, beating out Anderson’s previous high of six.

On the scoreboard, the Bulldogs (15-2, 8-1 NSIC) eked out with the sweep. UMD won 25-17 in the first set, but the Beavers (5-12, 2-7 NSIC) had 23-19 and 23-18 leads in the second and third sets, respectively. Minnesota Duluth answered with 7-1 and 8-1 runs to win each set 26-24.

The Bulldogs hit just .181 on the night, but Bemidji State couldn’t capitalize and mustered just a .095 hitting percentage of their own.

Touchett and Becky Schroeder had seven kills apiece to pace the BSU attack, while Maddie Mackinac had 24 set assists for the Beavers. Taylor Kot had three aces, and Emma Hallmann had eight digs, as well.

Bemidji State will next face No. 12 Southwest Minnesota State at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Marshall.