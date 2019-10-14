BEMIDJI -- Emma Hallmann was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for her performance on the weekend for the Bemidji State volleyball team. The NSIC weekly award is the first in Hallmann’s career and the first by a BSU player since Brie Groskreutz in 2010.

Hallmann, a senior from Muskego, Wis., led the Beavers on defense with 52 digs, including a career-high 31 against Minot State, to average 6.5 digs per set for the weekend. She now ranks sixth on BSU’s career digs list with 1,289. Hallmann also recorded five aces.

The Beavers will next host No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.