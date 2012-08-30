ST. MICHAEL -- Taylor Wade led the Bemidji High School volleyball team to a 2-1 day to wrap up the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational in St. Michael on Saturday. The senior hit .351 over three matches, tallying 36 kills in eight total sets.

“The entire tournament, she really stepped up for us and did a really nice job,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said of Wade. “She ended the weekend with 49 kills, which is just insane for her, and hitting a .280. To see her step into that leadership role and really take control, I’m proud of the progress she has made in leading our team.”

The Lumberjacks defeated Minneapolis Southwest 25-20, 22-25, 15-8 to start the day, and then they topped Buffalo 25-17, 25-22. Lake City got the best of Bemidji in the finale by a 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 decision.

“Our goal was to walk out of there with all three wins, which didn’t quite happen. But we started off the day really well,” Kriens said. “… We were able to end on, basically, a good note by going 2-1 today.”

Beth Bolte finished with four blocks on the day for BHS (10-12), adding on to her impressive late-season showing.

“(Bolte) had 17 kills on the weekend and hit a .250,” Kriens said. “For her to come in as a freshman -- and she’s finally getting comfortable and getting the kills, getting the blocks and getting good touches on the ball -- it’s cool to see our underclassmen also step up when we need.”

Emily Wade filled the stat sheet, too, recording 15 kills, 43 set assists and four aces Saturday. Anikka Takkunen also posted four aces while adding 28 set assists, and Ashley Hofstad matched the 15 kills. Jenna Anderson had 45 digs on the receive.

The Jacks will next be at Duluth East for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 15.