BEMIDJI -- For the first time in three years -- nearly to the day -- the Bemidji State volleyball team picked up a weekend sweep within conference play.

“It’s a huge confidence boost for us to step up and get two in a row,” BSU head coach Kevin Ulmer said. “It’s fun that we were able to do it at home. … We want to build the reputation here that people want to come to these games because they’re exciting. When we can put these kind of wins together, that’s going to help do that.”

The Beavers beat out U-Mary 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 30-28) at home on Saturday, which follows Friday’s 3-1 victory against Minot State and makes for a perfect weekend inside the BSU Gymnasium. Bemidji State’s last conference sweep came Oct. 14-15, 2016, against the same teams.

“Our conference is really tough,” senior middle blocker Julie Touchett said of the sweep. “It says a lot about being able to respond and rebound from the past weekend.”

Saturday’s victory wasn’t without its drawbacks, however. The Beavers (5-11, 2-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) hit just .192 the day, only slightly higher than a .127 mark from the Marauders (1-16, 0-8 NSIC).

“You certainly felt like there were moments when it could have been significantly smoother for us, but we kind of made it harder on ourselves,” Ulmer said. “… We’re not hitting well enough for the stuff we’re up against the whole rest of the year. We don’t play these teams again, so we don’t have those opportunities to be mediocre and still win.”

Still, Bemidji State opened up strong with a .452 clip in the first set. Touchett powered down back-to-back kills, and Haley Stolt added the next for the 25-17 win.

U-Mary broke free from a 15-all tie in the second set, and the two sides alternated the next 11 points. The trades stopped on a BSU attack error, which gave the Marauders enough of an edge to tie the match at 1-1 by virtue of the 25-21 decision.

The Beavers came out hot in the third and jumped up 6-0. Bemidji State’s nine attack errors in the frame allowed U-Mary to inch closer, ultimately within two at 23-21. But Anna Averkamp responded with a kill, and an attack error on the next point allowed BSU to escape 25-21.

Bemidji State was pushed to the max in game four. The Marauders had four set points, but twice Touchett came down with a kill and twice U-Mary swung into an attack error. The latter result was also true on the final three points of the day, which clinched a 30-28 Beaver win.

“We did a good job of getting to the point where we had a chance to win, but we certainly didn’t earn that,” Ulmer said. “… The last ball was a hitting error. We didn’t put the ball away. It was (that) they hit the ball in the net. That’s why it stings a little bit more.”

Touchett described it the same way.

“We did not earn it, they gave it to us, which kind of stings a little, especially when it is a tight game of 30-28,” she said. “It’s still nice to have another win, a sweep that we really deserve and that we earned this weekend. It’s something we definitely needed to do. But we’ve still got more games. This weekend is one for the books, but we’ve got to keep pushing.”

Touchett finished with a team-high 15 kills at a .367 mark, while Stolt added 12 kills and Averkamp 11. Maddie Mackinac had 44 set assists, three aces and 15 digs, and Emma Hallmann finished with 21 digs.

Bemidji State returns to the BSU Gymnasium to host No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.