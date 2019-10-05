ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on Friday to open up the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational in St. Michael.

The Lumberjacks lost 25-15, 25-15 against Wayzata in their opener, which preceded a three-set defeat against Canby by 23-25, 25-21, 6-15 scores.

“We worked on it in practice, coming together and when to really take our time and pull ourselves together,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “Instead of trying to figure it out individually, to try to group together and do it as a team.”

The losses instead stuck Bemidji with an 8-11 mark on the season thanks to a rut it couldn’t escape on Friday.

“Our serve receive fell apart for us tonight, which hasn’t happened in quite a while, and it kind of threw everything off,” Kriens said. “We talked about learning how to battle against that: when one thing is off, it doesn’t mean the rest needs to fall apart.”

On the stat sheet, Jenna Anderson led the way defensively with 24 digs between the two matches. On the attack, Taylor Wade had 13 kills alongside 10 from Ashley Hofstad and seven from Beth Bolte. Emily Wade dished out 26 set assists, while Anikka Takkunen and Hofstad each served up three aces, as well.

Bemidji will resume tournament play with three more matches Saturday, Oct. 12, starting up at 8 a.m.

“Tomorrow is a new day,” Kriens said, “and hopefully we can walk out of there with three wins and end on a good note.”