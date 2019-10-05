BEMIDJI -- A losing streak is a thing of the past for the Bemidji State volleyball team.

The Beavers put an end to a 10-match skid with a quick 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14) victory over Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium on Friday.

Bemidji State (4-11, 1-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) grabbed a quick 14-6 edge in the first set on a Becky Schroeder kill, and the difference hit double-digits at 20-10 on an Emma Hallmann ace. The cushion was more than enough to close it out at 25-19.

MiSU (1-15, 0-7 NSIC) evened things up in the second set, separating from an 11-10 game by winning nine of the next 10 points that ultimately led to the 25-18 final.

BSU got back on track in the third, however. After falling behind 19-16, four different attackers picked up at least one kill on a 9-3 run, which helped produce a 25-22 comeback.

And Bemidji State raced away with the match in the fourth set. BSU grew out its 17-13 lead with a furious 8-1 run to close the night, fueled by three straight aces from Kelli Auer and another three kills from Julie Touchett.

Touchett tallied a game-high 14 kills off a .423 hitting percentage, while Haley Stolt and Anna Averkamp added 11 and 10, respectively. Maddie Macinac directed the attack with 43 set assists, and Hallmann paced the defensive efforts with 31 digs. Auer and Hallmann each posted four aces, as well.

Bemidji native and Minot State senior Emily Falldorf had six kills and three solo blocks on the night.

Bemidji State will next host the University of Mary at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the BSU Gymnasium.