MINNETONKA -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team overcame an early defeat at the Hopkins Invitational on Saturday, responding with three straight wins to claim ninth place and the consolation championship in Minnetonka.

The Lumberjacks (8-8) fell in two sets to Maple Grove in the opener (25-8, 25-22) but recovered to defeat Minneapolis Washburn (25-13, 26-28, 15-13), Mankato West (17-25, 27-25, 16-14) and Providence Academy (25-23, 25-19) from there on out.

“They played really well,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “I think we grew a lot this weekend in finding out that we are very capable of beating some pretty good teams. I think they were surprised at how well they can play.”

The victories also served as a boost for Bemidji in seeing positive results come out of hotly contested matches.

“We played confident. We played very consistent,” Kriens said. “Being able to pull it out at the end… They stayed aggressive, everybody did their job and we were able to pull out a lot of really tight sets. It was really awesome to leave there 3-1 on a really good note.”

Individually, seniors Anikka Takkunen and Taylor Wade earned all-tournament honors for the Jacks. Takkunen registered six aces on the day, while Wade tallied 20 kills to pace the team.

“When we needed somebody to pick us up, Taylor Wade was a huge spark for us,” Kriens said. “Anikka Takkunen really stepped in and did an awesome job. … Both of them really stepped up into that position of being a leader.”

Elsewhere, Ashley Hofstad led Bemidji with eight aces and 23 digs, while also adding in 17 kills. Emily Wade racked up 34 set assists to go along with three blocks and 21 digs. Allie Lillquist posted a team-high four blocks, and Jenna Anderson also had 20 digs herself.

Bemidji will next travel to Moorhead for a 7:30 p.m. showdown with the Spuds on Tuesday, Oct. 8.