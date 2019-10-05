ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The losing streak hit double digits for the Bemidji State volleyball team on Saturday. On the road in Aberdeen, S.D., the Beavers fell 3-0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-11) against one of the nation’s best in No. 9 Northern State for their 10th consecutive defeat.

BSU (3-11, 0-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) never led in the first set, quickly down 11-2 before the Wolves (12-2, 5-1 NSIC) continued on for the lopsided finish. Bemidji State boasted one lead in the second set -- at 1-0 -- but NSU rattled off 10 of the next 11 points en route to going ahead 2-0.

And in the third set, the Beavers surrendered the first point and never caught up before falling victim to the sweep.

Becky Schroeder had a team-high seven kills for Bemidji State, while Julie Touchett hit .462 for six kills. Maddie Mackinac distributed 16 set assists, and Emma Hallmann hit double figures with 10 digs.

The Beavers next return home to host Minot State at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the BSU Gymnasium.