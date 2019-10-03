MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji State volleyball team kept Friday night’s match alive with a third-set win before falling in four sets (25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17) at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Julie Touchett tallied 10 kills to lead the Beavers (3-10, 0-5 NSIC) with four teammates totalling eight or more. Anna Averkamp hit for .270 with nine kills in 22 attacks in her first match since Sept. 12. Becky Schroeder, Haley Stolt and Samiya Jami each notched eight kills with Jami leading the team with a career-high .615 hitting percentage.

Maddie Mackinac totaled 41 set assists to pace the squad.

The Beavers recorded 47 kills as a team but only hit .163, while the Dragons (6-7, 1-4 NSIC) posted 50 kills and hit .252.

Emma Hallmann came up with 19 digs on defense while Stolt followed with 15 to earn the double-double. Kelli Auer tallied 10 digs. Touchett made a team-high three blocks.

BSU will aim to snap a nine-match losing streak at 3 p.m. Saturday at No. 9 Northern State.