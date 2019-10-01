ROSEAU -- Tied 11-11 in the fifth set on Tuesday, the Bemidji High School volleyball team let a comeback slip away by surrendering the next four points in a 3-2 (25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 18-25, 15-11) loss at Roseau.

The Lumberjacks (5-7) came back twice to force a fifth set, but the win ultimately eluded their grasp in the final game.

“I think it comes down to playing confident,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “We’ve been in this situation multiple times in game five, and we’ve talked about having to be confident in those moments, playing aggressive and just keep playing our game.

“Sometimes I think we play that fifth set a little scared, especially when it comes down to those final points.”

Bemidji falls to 1-3 on the season in five-set matches, the lone win coming Sept. 19 at Grand Rapids.

The Rams (11-5) ran away with the first set, tripling up BHS 21-7 before ultimately coasting to the 25-10 final. But the Jacks reversed their fortunes in the second, flipping an early 4-0 deficit into a quick 7-5 lead that held at 24-22. Roseau threatened with a kill on the next point, but Taylor Wade extinguished the Rams’ hopes with the ensuing kill to end it.

Roseau recovered in the third, breaking free from a one-point game at 12-11 and racking up 12 of the next 13 points for a 24-12 edge. The set well in hand, the Rams eventually picked up the 25-15 win.

Again, however, Bemidji clawed back into it. Freshman Beth Bolte provided a spark, ripping off three kills and a block to guide BHS to the 25-18 victory.

“I think they finally decided they wanted it,” Kriens said. “They owned the second set. They owned the fourth set. We’ve just got to keep that mentality of being confident in ourselves, in our teammates and trusting each other.”

The Lumberjacks even rallied back from a dangerous 9-6 deficit in the fifth set, tying things at 11-all on an Allie Lillquist kill. But the finish fizzled from there as Roseau collected the 15-11 win.

Wade and Ashley Hofstad each finished with a team-high 13 kills, and Hofstad recorded a pair of aces, as well. Emily Wade distributed 34 set assists, and Jenna Anderson led the defensive efforts with 20 digs. Emma Huberty tallied three blocks, as well.

Bemidji will be back in action at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, for the Hopkins Invitational.