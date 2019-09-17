WINONA -- The Bemidji State volleyball team fell to Winona State in four sets (25-19, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23) in its first NSIC road match of the season Friday night.

Samiya Jami posted a career 12 kills to lead the Beavers (3-8, 0-3 NSIC) while recording a .333 hitting percentage.

BSU picked up a 25-19 win in set three to extend the match an extra set, but the comeback attempt ended there. The Warriors (9-2, 1-2 NSIC) outperformed Bemidji State in all offensive categories, including kills (60-44), hitting percentage (.216-.177) and aces (7-3), as well as team blocks (10-8).

Jami was one of three Beavers to finish with double-digit kills as she was joined by Haley Stolt with 11 and Julie Touchett with 10. Maddie Mackinac tallied a team-high 38 set assists.

Emma Hallmann posted 17 digs on the defensive end, while Mackinac added 10 for the double-double. Randi Johnson led the Beavers with five blocks (1s-4a), while Touchett and Stolt added three each.

BSU returns to action Saturday in a 2 p.m. contest at No. 23 Upper Iowa.