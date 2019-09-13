ST. CLOUD -- Becky Schroeder posted 26 kills Saturday afternoon for the Bemidji State volleyball team, which tied her for the fourth most ever in a single match in program history. The effort came as the Beavers nearly upended No. 14 Wheeling University in a back-and-forth, five-set loss (22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 12-15) in St. Cloud.

Schroeder’s 26 kills and .370 hitting percentage were both career highs for the junior. Her 26 kills tie Brittney Burns’ 26 in 2006 for the fourth most in team history, and are the most by a Beaver since Jessica Yost collected 28 in 2015. Heather Haugen owns the program record for kills in a match with 29 against Northern State in 2004.

Haley Stolt also recorded a career high in kills with 17 to go along with 17 digs for the double-doubles. Julie Touchett added 12 kills and led the team with seven blocks (3s-4a) to come within one of tying her career best.

Maddie Mackinac set another career best for BSU with 57 set assists in addition to her 11 digs. Emma Hallman led the team defensively with 22 digs.

The Beavers (3-5) racked up 67 kills and hit .195 as a team to edge the Cardinals (5-2), who posted 64 kills and a .196 hitting percentage. Seven service errors and 28 attacking errors, however, prevented Bemidji State from claiming its first win over a nationally ranked opponent during head coach Kevin Ulmer’s tenure.

BSU dropped the first set and the sides alternated wins the rest of the way, culminating in 15-12 win for Wheeling in the decisive fifth set.

The Beavers will kick off Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play next weekend with their first home matches of the season against Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul. BSU will host the Mavericks at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, and the 10th-ranked Golden Bears at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.