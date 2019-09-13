ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State volleyball team dropped a pair of nonconference matches during the second day of the Huskies Classic on Friday afternoon in St. Cloud. The Beavers fell 3-1 (31-29, 17-25, 12-25, 13-25) to No. 21 Michigan Tech to start the day before falling in a sweep (19-25, 21-25, 23-25) to South Dakota School of Mines.

Julie Touchett made 21 kills to lead BSU for the day, while Haley Stolt followed with 19 and Becky Schroeder added 17.

The Beavers (3-4) started off on a high note Friday by winning their first set 31-29 against MTU before the Huskies cruised in the final three sets.

Touchett and Stolt led with 11 kills apiece, while setter Maddie Mackinac earned a team-high 35 assists. Defensively, Emma Hallmann tallied a team-high 19 digs while Mackinac followed with 10 to earn the double-double.

The Hardrockers of S.D. Mines edged the Beavers by only four kills (40-36) in the final match of the day, but Bemidji State’s 22 attacking errors cost them in the sweep.

Touchett and Schroeder tallied 10 kills each to lead BSU with Mackinac totaling 32 assists. Hallman again led the defense with 15 digs, while Schroeder tallied 11 to earn the double-double.

The Beavers will wrap up the Huskies Classic Saturday at 3 p.m. with a match against No. 14 Wheeling University.